News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

News stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.39. News has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in News by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 71,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in News by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of News by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

