News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in News by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

