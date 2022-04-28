NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. NEXT has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $59.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
