Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

