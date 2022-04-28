NFI Group (NFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -253.96%.

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.06.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

