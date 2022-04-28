NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the March 31st total of 831,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF opened at $13.60 on Thursday. NGK Insulators has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.