NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCSYF opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $279.16. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $279.50 and a fifty-two week high of $307.65.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

