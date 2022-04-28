NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NCSYF opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $279.16. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $279.50 and a fifty-two week high of $307.65.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
