Nichols’ (NICL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($16.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON NICL opened at GBX 1,367 ($17.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.13. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £498.80 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,361.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,353.92.

In other news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £19,983.60 ($25,469.79). Also, insider David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($62,439.97).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

