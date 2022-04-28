Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

