Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81 to $1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

