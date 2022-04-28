Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

NKLA opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

