Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKLA opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nikola by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nikola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 147,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

