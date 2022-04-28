Nine Energy Service (NINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

