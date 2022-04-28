nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.57 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $557.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
