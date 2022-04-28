nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.57 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $557.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.