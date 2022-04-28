NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. NN has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.13. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 362,914 shares of company stock worth $959,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

