Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will post $814.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.16 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $845.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 893,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

