Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 513,829 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

