Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.15.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.34 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.30.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.