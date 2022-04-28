Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

NSC stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.53. 8,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $8,203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

