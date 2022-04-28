North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,856,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 715,553 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 254,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.