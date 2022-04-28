Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

