Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.