Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.61 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $439.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.70. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.57 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

