NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its FY22 guidance at $1.73-$1.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 748,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

