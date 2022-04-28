Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to CHF 88 at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

