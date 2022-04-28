NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NOW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.