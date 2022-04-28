NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE DNOW opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87.
DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.