Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Daniel R. Needham Sells 4,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

