NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NS opened at $15.16 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 842,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 230,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

