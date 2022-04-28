Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 47,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

