Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.