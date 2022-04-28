Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.