Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 169.2% in April

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JMM stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.