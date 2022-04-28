Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 69.4% in April

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

