Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 69.4% in April

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.