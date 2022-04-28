Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUO opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
