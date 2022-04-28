Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUO opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 243.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

