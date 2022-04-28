Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 98.8% in April

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
