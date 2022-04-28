Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 98.8% in April

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

