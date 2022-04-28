Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 314.3% in April

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JRS opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
