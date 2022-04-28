Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 314.3% in April

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRS opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

