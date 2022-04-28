Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

