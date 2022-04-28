NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.390-$5.700 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

