NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $81.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEC shares. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
