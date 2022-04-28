NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEC shares. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NVE by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NVE by 326.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NVE by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVE by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

