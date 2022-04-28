NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.59.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.