Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

