OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 305.8% in April

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 305.8% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

