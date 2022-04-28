Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 311.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

