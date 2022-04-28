Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCN traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 1,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,907. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.00. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75.

Several research firms have commented on OCN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

