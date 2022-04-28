ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ODP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,388. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. ODP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 48.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of ODP by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

