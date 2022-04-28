OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon Purchases 19,215 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jorge Colon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60.

OFG stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

