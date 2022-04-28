OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

