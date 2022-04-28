Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.
ODFL opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average is $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
