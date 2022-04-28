Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

ODFL opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average is $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

