Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

