Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.28.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
