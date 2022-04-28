Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

