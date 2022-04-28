Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

